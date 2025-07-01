School Spirit

East Roanoke County Schools take Vinton by storm.

× Expand Jessica Sorensen (Bone and Sol Photography) William Byrd High School

Nothing spells small town pride better than Friday night lights, pep bands and doubleheader sweeps. Fans root for Herman L. Horn’s pint-sized Bees, and the Terriers at W. E Cundiff Elementary or William Byrd Middle or High School.

For good reason — the East Roanoke County schools that serve Vinton, VA, are some of the best around, according to Roanoke County school board member Tim Greenway. Both elementary schools and the middle and high school are all accredited by the Commonwealth of Virginia, each having met an overwhelming majority of level one quality indicators.

At the elementary schools, parents and teachers focus on core education. Each school offers extracurricular activities centered on STEM and literacy with activities like a robotics team and book vending machines. The parent-teacher organizations build up the students, the schools and the community by hosting annual events, holding fundraisers for scholarships and capital expenses, and reinforcing a sense of identity closely affiliated with each schools’ unique traits.

William Byrd Middle School is where the town’s early teens start stretching their skills. They try out new sports, art and jazz band or one of forty-some other clubs. Students learn compassion through the seventh grade life sciences class, which works closely with local animal rescue groups to organize supply drives and student-assisted campaigns regarding pet adoption opportunities.

At William Byrd High School, students become the big dogs on campus, and boy, do they have room to grow! Students might participate in publishing a literary journal, building homes for Habitat for Humanity, e-gaming or filmmaking. With the school’s 2024 renovation, classrooms have been expanded to allow more space for a choir room, arts and sciences, and the trades.

Of course, William Byrd High School has claimed many state and regional sports titles over the years. The Terriers hit the wrestling mat, baseball diamond, and track while keeping academic pace with their peers.

The educational system is robust, Greenway says. As a real estate broker and community member, he sees people moving to town all the time. They bring their kids, just like Greenway raised his family here. Just like his kids are raising their families. “We prepare our students for the future,” he says.

Herman L. Horn elementary school

1002 Ruddell Rd

Principal Julie Sandzimier

360 students • Title I School

Built in 1961, last renovated in 1990s

Original name: East Vinton Elementary

W.E. Cundiff elementary school

1200 Hardy Rd

Principal Ashley McCallum

450 students • Title I School

Built in 1972, currently under renovation

Original name: Hardy Road Elementary

William Byrd Middle School

2910 Washington Ave

Principal Evan Noell

785 students

Built in 1988

William Byrd High School

2902 Washington Ave

Principal Travis Anderson

1100 students

Original facility opened in 1932 at the site of the new Billy Byrd apartments;

Current facility built in 1969