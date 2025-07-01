Shop Local, Shop Vinton

Vinton used to be a “through town,” locals say. That’s changed.

× Expand Courtesy of RND Coffee Start your day in Vinton at RND Coffee at Vinyard Station, with custom drinks and snacks.

Never lacking in charm, Vinton has evolved into a destination for safe, all-American outings. Featuring boutique shopping, live music venues and even a brush with Lady Luck, this little up-and-coming community has it all.

A perfect day? We’ve got that!

Expand Courtesy of Aphrodite Salon and Spa Aphrodite Salon and Spa is the perfect way to relax with friends or a solo day to treat yourself.

Located just seven minutes from downtown Roanoke, Vinton checks every box for a delightful Saturday.

Saturdays are for exploring. They’re for farmer’s markets and shopping and visiting with friends. A good lunch. A moment to breathe. A nice cup of coffee or tea.

Driving in? No problem — Vinton has tons of free parking. Want to go green and take public transportation? We’re serviced by Valley Metro buses six days a week.

Start your engines

Start your day with a small-batch nitro or espresso at RND Coffee at Vinyard Station. The earl-gray latte is also a treat, and is likely very similar to what you’ll find at Boba Tea, around the corner.

The Vinyard Station building used to be the Vinton Motor Company, before that business closed in 2008. Dale Wilkinson purchased and redeveloped the space to house three food and beverage establishments — RND, Pok-E-Joe’s and Boba Tea — and the Aphrodite Salon and Spa. That project and Macado’s, which opened in the old library in 2018, were the sparks that ignited the town’s economic evolution, says Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Makeover

Expand Dan Smith The Shoppes on Pollard is home to over 25 local small businesses, featuring handmade artisans, antique dealers, apparel boutiques, wholesale retailers, thrift shops and more.

Aphrodite Salon and Spa has curated a relaxing place to detox and recharge. Vinyard Station’s high industrial ceilings and distinguished woodwork are accentuated by a crisp, white interior and elegant clean lines to portray that high-end modern farmhouse appeal. There are chandeliers, painted black.

It is surprising to see this space in this place. This feels like a town center space, a downtown space, an urban space. A sleek space. It is the space we find in luxury hotels, the spaces we seek out when we travel. And yet, this is our space. This is a Vinton space.

Aphrodite Salon and Spa, named for the Greek goddess of love and beauty, is calm, soothing. A place to let go of the day’s troubles. Massages. Nails. Peace. This is the place 21st-century women need.

Girls’ Day Out

Expand Ana Morales Vinton Appliance Center has been part of the community for over two decades, helping citizens with their appliance needs.

Grab the girls and go shopping, even though every last one of them is “too busy.” Cyndi’s Fashions offers the cutest clothes and jewelry. Purses, too. You always tell yourself can’t stay too long, but the racks are full of this season’s best looks. Don’t forget to peek in the back room to find stellar consignment deals. There might be a pair of rockstar black boots — perfect for your next night on the town. Rosie’s, anyone?

If you’re looking to purchase gifts, there’s really no need to leave Vinton. At The Shoppes on Pollard, small, local sellers offer everything from Judy Blue Jeans to modern farmhouse decor to hats, tote bags, and children’s items. Looking through some of the booths feels a bit like snooping through your favorite aunt’s treasures — deliciously forbidden, a hidden closet, a secret attic. You must visit again.

Over on W. Virginia Ave., Robbin’s Nest Primitives and Antiques is filled with traditional home decor and trinkets just like grandma had. It feels like home. In 2024, owner Penny Robbins expanded her footprint to offer even more items for you to explore. This is the sort of place folks can spend hours in, reminiscing.

Steeped in tradition

Creative Occasions owner Mark Frye has spent 30 years tucking kindness and well wishes into countless wedding baskets and baby baskets and funeral flowers exchanged about town.

Expand Jennie Marie Photographie Town of Vinton Seal

When he bought the business from the previous owner, she introduced him to all her clients, telling them that they should let her know if Frye didn’t treat them right. “She was just lovely about it,” he says. They did have to navigate client expectations, however, because Frye wasn’t going to set up a traditional flower shop.

Instead of silk arrangements and bouquets, Creative Occasions surprises its customers from the time they walk through the doors. The atmosphere is that of a carefully-curated home decor store crossed with an event planning space. Frye sells antiques, upscale gifts, and modern furnishings that can be presented along with his floral arrangements. His reputation precedes him; Frye has been invited to help decorate the White House for Christmas more than once.

Expand Courtesy of Creative Occasions Creative Occasions owner Mark Frye, pictured, sets the stage with gorgeous florals and impeccable details.

Here at home, Frye maintains connections with local churches and community groups for traditional arrangements for celebrations and remembrances. He has knit himself into the community. Calling his shop has become a tradition.

At Vinton Appliance Center, they’re still handing out copies of Pam Janney’s pound cake recipe with every appliance purchase, 24 years after the store opened. They still have the receipts from appliances sold in their first years, too.

Steve Janney, owner Jeff Janney’s brother, says the store is preparing for an expansion. Big things are happening for Vinton business owners these days.

Friendly Faces

Walk in any Vinton store, business, or restaurant more than once and you’re going to be greeted warmly. The shopkeepers, the business owners, the restaurateurs — they all remember their patrons. They say “hey, how ya doing?” rather than, “who are you?”

“It’s almost like ‘Cheers,’ where everybody knows your name,” says lifelong resident Tim Greenway.

Hometown Vibes

The corner of South Pollard and East Washington feels fast, it feels busy. It’s full of traffic all day, every day. Lights twinkle outside the steakhouse, a lone guitar riffs at the brewery stage, a group of runners pass by on a Saturday. This feels like more.

It feels like a heartbeat. It feels like a revelation, like the coming of a new day, like Vinton’s debutante ball or cotillion.

Vinton is a cool town, and it’s inviting us in.