Taste a Culinary Tour

A must-read guide for locals and visitors seeking their next great meal.

× Expand courtesy of the Vinton Messenger Dogwood Restaurant’s recent expansion allows for even more fans to enjoy their Southern menu.

Vinton is quickly becoming a go-to dining destination, offering everything from barbecue to bubble tea. From longtime favorites like Dogwood Restaurant to new arrivals like Panda Boba, this small town serves up big flavor. We talked to seven local spots that are dishing out delicious eats — and plenty of community charm.

Dogwood Restaurant

A longtime favorite, Dogwood offers homemade Southern style food, including breakfast, burgers and sandwiches, daily specials and are especially known for their beloved chicken and dumplings. Dogwood also offers live music and a newly expanded interior and patio, which is a crowd favorite.

Owner Keith Poff was inspired to open the restaurant 31 years ago. “The people are great here,” he says. “The customers make us who we are. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Dogwood is known for its welcoming, family-style atmosphere, where patrons become friends over home-cooked meals — a rare find these days. Be sure to check out the new patio next time you visit. Head on down for a full meal and great company, and tap your toes to a show on the new patio.

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Expand Courtesy of Pok-E-Joe’s Pok-E-Joe’s owner Corey Welch followed his barbecue calling.

This restaurant serves a delicious breakfast menu, along with bread and pastries. Their spring drink menu offers tea, lemonade and special drinks like a peach cobbler latte and a lavender fields sweet latte. Signature dishes include eggs benedict, hash browns, French toast, ham and cheese croissant and brioche bread. People also adore their cheese Danishes and raspberry cream cheese croissants and can take home full-sized cakes.

As for what sets them apart from other places? General manager Keriann Campbell says, “A lot of restaurants have breakfast, but not all day long.” They also have a wonderful lunch and dinner menu.

Macado’s

Looking for deli style sandwiches? Macado’s is the place for you. Opened in 2018, this location once housed the Vinton Library from 1970–2015. Their signature dishes are their bacon cheddar burger and their big city jazz sandwich. They have many regular customers and won best restaurant in Vinton earlier this year.

“Vinton is an up-and-coming booming town. It is striving to reach the younger generation as well as the older generation,” Michael Scott says about the community.

Macado’s, as well as many other local restaurants, provided food samples for the Vinton Chamber’s casino nights at the Vinton War Memorial and Vinton Moose Lodge, and sponsors the Dogwood Festival. They also roll out a special menu for St. Patrick’s Day — their biggest holiday of the year.

“Come down to Macado’s for a fun and upbeat bar atmosphere with the quietness of a dining experience,” Scott says. Be sure to keep a lookout for their upcoming summer menu.

Panda Boba

Expand Courtesy of Pollard 107 South Pollard 107 South.

This is the go-to boba place in Vinton, offering refreshing beverages such as milk tea, juice, slushies and smoothies. They also have delicious optional toppings including tapioca, mango popping boba and lychee. Customer favorites include boba milk tea, Vietnamese coffee and strawberry fruit tea. Guests can even customize their sugar level — great for those with dietary needs.

This family-friendly spot is a place to play games, chat and socialize. Owner Giang Nguyen, who opened the shop with his wife, says they were inspired by the lack of boba options in the area.

“Vinton has a very supportive and friendly community,” Nguyen says, when asked about his favorite part about owning this business.

Pok-E-Joe’s

For barbecue, head to Poke-E-Joe’s! The menu also features wraps, quesadillas, Bavarian pretzels, salads, sandwiches, burgers and flatbreads. Sandwiches are especially popular — standouts include the Texas Destroyer, the Dirty Byrd and the Messy Pig. Past weekend specials have included smoked brisket mozzarella sticks, barbecue lasagna and pulled pork mac and cheese. They also have Taco Tuesdays and Wing Wednesdays.

Pok-E-Joe’s recently celebrated its two-year anniversary and now serves breakfast Thursday–Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., so you can grab a tasty meal morning to night.

“I grew up in Vinton, and town officials and friends urged me to follow my calling,” owner Cory Welch says, explaining why he opened the restaurant. Thankfully, he listened — and now there is delicious barbecue available for all in Vinton to enjoy.

Pollard 107 South

Expand Courtesy of Pollard 107 South Pollard 107 South has classic wings, nachos and burgers to enjoy before relaxing on their outdoor patio.

Serving up wings, nachos, salmon and lobster, this restaurant is especially known for its burgers, including the bacon jam burger and newly added pimento bacon burger. They feature a burger of the month, along with weekly specials like Wing Wednesdays and Flatbread Thursdays. Friday acoustic nights and Tuesday music bingo add extra fun, and with a pool table, bar and fire pit on the patio, it’s the perfect hangout for cool spring or fall evenings. Don’t miss their annual Kentucky Derby party in May, Fourth of July block party and Halloween!

When asked what makes Vinton special, Chrissy Walton says, “The revitalization and the growth of downtown. It used to be a place you would pass through but now you can go to a brewery, grab dinner and listen to live music all in the same block.”

Pinoy Kitchen Food Truck

Expand Courtesy of Pinoy Kitchen Pinoy Kitchen offers classic Filipino food, like these lumpia.

If you’re craving tasty Filipino food, visit this food truck! Franchesca “Fran” Maglalang recently converted her restaurant into a food truck, fulfilling her dream of being mobile while continuing to serve the Vinton community.

“I’ve met wonderful people in Vinton. Some people didn’t want to try different food at first, but now they love it, and they’ll follow my food truck wherever it goes,” says Maglalang.

The truck will be in Vinton at least twice a week, and Maglalang plans to be at “Mingle at the Market” in September. She’ll serve delicious favorites like chicken adobo, pork sisig, lumpia and pancit bihon, and will continue teaching cooking classes. Follow Pinoy Kitchen on Facebook for updates!

HCK Hot Chicken

If you’re in the mood for chicken and fries, go to HCK Hot Chicken. Their most popular dishes are their sandwiches, their sweet and savory chicken and waffle dish, and their loaded mac and cheese bowl. Their sauces are a hit too, including the flavorful Jamaican jerk.

“We have a food rating of 4.8 stars on Google reviews, which is the highest in Vinton,” says owner Mohammed Al Khalili. HCK Hot Chicken is a local favorite with glowing feedback from the community. The restaurant also supports the area through community cookouts, school team events and church catering.

Vinton’s dining scene is booming, filled with flavor, fun and community spirit. Whether you’re grabbing a casual bite or planning a night out, these local gems — and plenty more — are ready to serve up something special.