19th Trail Nut 10k & Half Marathon

Join us at Falling Creek Park, Saturday, March 14, 2026, for the 19th Annual Trail Nut 10k & Half Marathon.

Registration Fees

10k:

$35.00 Until December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 January 1st to February 17th (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 February 18th until March 12th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 March 12th at 6pm and until/on Race Day

Half Marathon:

$45.00 Until December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 January 1st to February 17th (plus online processing fee)

$55.00 February 18th until March 12th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$60.00 March 12th at 6pm and until/on Race Day

Virtual Option:

$25 for both the 10k and Half Marathon

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 4/9/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Visit our website for registration and race details.

About the race

This park is one of Bedford’s little known treasures. We were first introduced to the park during years ago and have been amazed at how the park continually changes. It is a family park, with a playground, pavilions, paved path with workout areas, Frisbee golf, fitness circuit, shuffle board, bird watching trails, mountain bike trails, bike park, downhill lines, and pump track (get maps and trail info at Bedford Trails).

It is loaded with over 9 miles of intermediate rolling, twisty, single track in a beautiful wooded setting. It isn’t uncommon to see wildlife during one of your trips to the park (turtles, raccoons, rabbits, ground hogs, the occasional skunk, and deer).