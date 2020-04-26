2020 Virtual Open Studios Tour of Roanoke

× Expand Thank you to our title sponsor, MemberOne FCU. Open Studios Tour

Due to the on-going dangers of spreading COVID-19 we are moving our artist studio tour online. In these trying times, sharing the work that brings us so much joy and meaning is more important than ever. We think viewing artists on their own turf encourages greater appreciation for local art and deepens the conversation about it. Whether you are an avid collector, aspiring artist, or simply need some inspiration and positivity while quarantined at home, Open Studios is the virtual event for you!

On Saturday April 25 & Sunday April 26, we will be sharing artists' work with you through out the day on Facebook and Instagram starting at 10am. Our posts will cover the 9 original studio locations and hopefully give you an exciting glimpse into our creative workspaces, while also giving you the opportunity to purchase something special for your home. We're very excited to share our latest projects. To receive updates about this unique online event, check us out at https://www.facebook.com/OpenStudiosROA/ and follow @openstudiosroa on Instagram.

Our online tour will feature 27 regional artists and artisans. Various mediums include painting, ceramic arts, jewelry, fiber arts, mixed-media and more. 2020 member artists include Winn Ballenger, Mary Boxley Bullington, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Eric Fitzpatrick, Elaine Fleck, Ann Glover, Chris Gryder, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Josh Manning, Max Mitchell,Sarah EK Muse, Jamie Nervo, Diane Patton, CJ Sparks Phillips, Ann Bondurant Trinkle, Rachel Uchizono,Nan Mahone Wellborn, and Barry Wolfe. 2020 guest artists include Patrick Callaway, Ingrid Chase, Michelle Fisher, Scott Kitts, Kim Lashley-Sutliff,Nancy Newhard, Anne Pfeiffer, Fleda Ring, and Kelly Smith-Price.

Plans are in the works for rescheduling our usual driving tour in Fall 2020.