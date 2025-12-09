2025 Holiday Lights Tour

to

Cardinal Bicycle - Grandin Village 1312 Winborne St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Join PedalSafe ROA, RIDE Solutions, and Cardinal Bicycle for the 9th annual Holiday Lights Tour on December 9 at 6pm! Enjoy a slow-paced and family-friendly ~4-mile bike ride to view some of the best festive lights Roanoke has to offer!

Starting and ending at Cardinal Bicycle in Grandin, this tour will roll through several streets in Grandin Village to experience the holiday lights and sights.

Get in the holiday spirit and dress up in your most festive holiday outfit- the tackier the better!

Full event info, registration, and volunteer sign-ups: https://www.bikereg.com/holiday-lights-9

Info

Fitness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
