2025 Lantern Tours

× Expand Standout Arts Lantern Tours

Our ever-popular Lantern Tours are back!

The tour will begin at our Temporary Ticketing and will be a lantern-lit walking tour stopping at 17th century England, 18th century Ireland (both forge and farm), 18th century Germany, and end in our Lecture Hall for refreshments and our final sketch set in 1850s Virginia.

Please remember that this is an outdoor walking tour that will occur rain or shine, please plan to dress appropriately.

Tickets are on sale now. Get yours here: https://frontierculturemuseum.shop.koronaevent.com/en/offers/t568. Tours leave Temporary Ticketing every half hour from 5:30-8:00 pm and last around an hour and a half.