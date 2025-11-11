2025 Veterans Day program

× Expand Ferrum College Dr. Melvin Macklin in Vaughn Chapel at Ferrum College

The Ferrum College Veterans Day Program on Monday, November 11, 2025, at 11:30 am in Vaughn Chapel on Rt. 40, will feature Professor Emeritus Melvin Macklin speaking about the importance of veterans in today’s uncertain world. Dr. Macklin served as an Army Sergeant and Radio Communications Specialist from 1965 to 1969, in Germany and in Vietnam during the TET Offensive.

Dr. Macklin’s teaching and research over the past fifty years have focused on Holocaust studies and American literature, especially African American literature and slave narratives. He has taught in the English Department at Ferrum College since 2008.

This program is a special opportunity to recognize and show our gratitude to the men and women who have served in our armed forces. Members of the college community who are veterans and service members will be recognized. All members of the local and college community are encouraged to join the college in this meaningful event.