× Expand Standout Arts 2026 Fiber Festival

Our fourth annual Fiber Festival is happening on April 4, 2026! Join us for a day of sheep shearing, fiber vendors, sheep herding demonstrations, and more.

__________________________

We are looking for fiber arts and food vendors for this event! If you are interested in joining us on this day, please fill out this application form.

All applications will be reviewed, and notification will be made within one week of FCMV receiving the completed form.