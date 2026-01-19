2026 Fiber Festival
Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia 1290 Richmond Road , Staunton, Virginia 24401
Standout Arts
Our fourth annual Fiber Festival is happening on April 4, 2026! Join us for a day of sheep shearing, fiber vendors, sheep herding demonstrations, and more.
We are looking for fiber arts and food vendors for this event! If you are interested in joining us on this day, please fill out this application form.
All applications will be reviewed, and notification will be made within one week of FCMV receiving the completed form.