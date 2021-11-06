20th Annual Harvest Soup & Wine Festival

Our 20th Annual Harvest Soup Festival is November 6th and 7th from 11 am-7 pm EACH DAY

Soup makes you happy. Wine makes you happy. And hey…music makes you happy. Coincidence? We think not. Join us for our most popular annual event. Get your tickets early, they will sell out!

Sample from pairings of 5 gourmet soups with 5 AmRhein’s Wines. Pick your favorite pairing, relax with a bowl (included) and a bottle of wine (for purchase) while listening to great live music (TBA)! All veterans and first responders receive a free glass of wine with valid ID.

Five Guest Chefs and Soup & Wine Pairings will be listed sometime in September.

Tickets for each day are $20 adults and $10 under age 21. Tickets are on sale now!