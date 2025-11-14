× Expand Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Save the date for the 37th Annual Stocked Market -- November 14-16, 2025, at the Berglund Center in Roanoke

The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s signature fundraiser, known as the kick-off to the holiday season in the Roanoke Valley. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.2 million over the past 34 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

The Stocked Market will return to the Berglund Center in Roanoke November 14-16, 2025, to celebrate 37 years of Shopping & Philanthropy. You won’t want to miss the most wonderful time of the year – be sure to follow our website and social media accounts for all the fun details.

Friday, November 14

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - Preview Coffee *VIP Experience Only*

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. - General Admission

Saturday, November 15

9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. - General Admission

Sunday, November 16

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. - General Admission

A one-day, General Admission shopping pass is $12 in advance and $14 at the door.

A Preview Coffee *VIP* shopping pass is $35 in advance, available online only.

A donation option is available to the Junior League for $37 (does not include shopping pass).

Purchase Tickets Here!

Find us on: Facebook | Instagram