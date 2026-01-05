45th Annual MDA Car Show: The Final Ride

× Expand Courtesy MDA Car Show

Join us March 28, 2026, from 10AM to 4PM at the Salem Civic Center for the 45th Annual MDA “Cruise In” Car Show - The Final Ride presented by The Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee, Inc. Features include Vehicles, Vendors, Automotive Flea Market & Car Corral, Silent Auction, Raffles, & more!

This is an outdoor rain or shine event.

Admission is free for spectators.

PREREGISTER YOUR VEHICLE

VENDOR REGISTRATION

This will be the last official MDA Car Show. This decision has been difficult, and we understand that many will be disappointed. However, we believe that the best way that we can thank all of you for your commitment to this event and the car community is to have a final event where all are welcome to come celebrate 45 years of community with us.

Thanks to everyone for the support through the years.

Please join us for One Final Ride.