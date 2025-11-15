× Expand Ferrum College Color run

Ferrum College’s Nursing, Social Work, and Teacher Education programs are teaming up to host a 5K Color Walk/Run on Saturday, November 15, 2025, raising awareness of hunger in the community while bringing students, faculty, staff, and neighbors together for a fun and meaningful cause. Check-in and registration will take place from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. in front of Schoolfield Hall on campus.

The link to register in advance is at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Q510tc9Ei1S63NxaqE60JZJXa9jQc1qbGq5DuR6ns_g/viewform?edit_requested=true.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a welcome from Ferrum College President Mirta Martin, followed by remarks at 8:40 a.m. from Staci Moles of Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County. A pre-race group photo will be taken on the steps of Schoolfield at 8:45 a.m., and the race will officially begin at 9:00 a.m. A post-race group photo and celebration will conclude the event.

“Color for a Cause” by student "Iron Blade" editor Grace Weaver: https://ironbladenews.com/10405/headline-news/color-for-a-cause/.

Ferrum College article: https://www.ferrum.edu/news/ferrum-college-to-host-5k-color-walk-run-benefiting-stepping-stone-mission/