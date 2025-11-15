5K Color Walk/Run Benefiting Stepping Stone Mission
Ferrum College 200 Wiley Dr., Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Ferrum College
Color run
Ferrum College’s Nursing, Social Work, and Teacher Education programs are teaming up to host a 5K Color Walk/Run on Saturday, November 15, 2025, raising awareness of hunger in the community while bringing students, faculty, staff, and neighbors together for a fun and meaningful cause. Check-in and registration will take place from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. in front of Schoolfield Hall on campus.
The link to register in advance is at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Q510tc9Ei1S63NxaqE60JZJXa9jQc1qbGq5DuR6ns_g/viewform?edit_requested=true.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a welcome from Ferrum College President Mirta Martin, followed by remarks at 8:40 a.m. from Staci Moles of Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County. A pre-race group photo will be taken on the steps of Schoolfield at 8:45 a.m., and the race will officially begin at 9:00 a.m. A post-race group photo and celebration will conclude the event.
For more information, see the following articles:
“Color for a Cause” by student "Iron Blade" editor Grace Weaver: https://ironbladenews.com/10405/headline-news/color-for-a-cause/.
Ferrum College article: https://www.ferrum.edu/news/ferrum-college-to-host-5k-color-walk-run-benefiting-stepping-stone-mission/