5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: Same As It Ever Was - Talking Heads Tribute

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5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl is taking that ride to nowhere with Same As It Ever Was - the definitive tribute to The Talking Heads. And it's alright, baby, it's alright.

Because the Talking Heads will most likely never tour again, there is Same As It Ever Was - The Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute. This seven-piece band brings the excitement and energy of everything from ’77 to Stop Making Sense, all the way to Naked.

Kids 12 & under are FREE!

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