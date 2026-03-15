5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: Same As It Ever Was - Talking Heads Tribute
Black Dog Salvage 902 13th Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
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Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary
5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl is taking that ride to nowhere with Same As It Ever Was - the definitive tribute to The Talking Heads. And it's alright, baby, it's alright.
Because the Talking Heads will most likely never tour again, there is Same As It Ever Was - The Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute. This seven-piece band brings the excitement and energy of everything from ’77 to Stop Making Sense, all the way to Naked.
Kids 12 & under are FREE!
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Black Dog Salvage 902 13th Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music