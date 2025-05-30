611's 75th Anniversary Celebration

× Expand Courtesy Virginia Museum of Transportation

The Virginia Museum of Transportation's viewable outside railyard is a truly unique experience for visitors. Here, you can see a stunning collection of locomotives and railcars up close in their natural environment. Featuring historic steam engines, the railyard showcases the evolution of rail transportation over the decades.

But what sets the Virginia Museum of Transportation's outside railyard apart is the opportunity to get an up-close look at these amazing machines. Visitors can climb aboard and explore various trains. The railyard offers a truly immersive and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

The railyard is the official home to the Norfolk & Western J Class 611 steam locomotive, one of the most iconic and beloved trains in American history. (Inquire BEFORE visiting, locomotive travels.) Visitors can marvel at this magnificent machine, which has been meticulously restored to its original glory.

Overall, the Virginia Museum of Transportation's viewable outside railyard is a must-see for anyone interested in transportation history or simply looking for a unique and exciting experience. So come explore the rails with us today!