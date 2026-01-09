× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Theatre

This high-energy show tells the story of three female office workers—Violet, Judy, and Doralee—who team up to get revenge on their sexist boss, leading to friendship, empowerment, and a dream makeover of their workplace, featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

Purchase tickets here.