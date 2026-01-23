Artist Talk & Exhibition Opening: Dara Hartman, 2026 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence

Join the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum in welcoming 2026 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence Dara Hartman discuss her artistic practice, particularly in relationship with her exhibition in the museum on view from February 19 – May 2. Reception to follow lecture.

Dara is a full-time studio artist based in Salt Lake City, UT. She received a BFA from Virginia Tech and an MFA from Montana State University. After graduate school she moved to Washington and was an Adjunct Professor at Clark College in Vancouver, WA and at Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, OR. Most recently, Dara’s life has taken her to Salt Lake City, UT where she worked for 3 years as a product designer, a design team leader, and traveled to China to work with factories on model design and production. Since 2020, she has been director of Hollins’ own annual Women Working with Clay Symposium.