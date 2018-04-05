Artist Talk with Holly Roberts

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Artist Holly Roberts is known best for her collages that combine photography and paint. She is the subject of numerous monographs, has exhibited widely, and is included in museum collections nationwide. In 2008, she was the Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence at Hollins. Roberts lives and works in Corrales, New Mexico.

