Cartooning Institute featuring KC Councilor and Ebony Flowers

KC Councilor is the author of Between You and Me: Transitional Comics , published by Drawbridge Press, and the comics “Dear Doctor I” and “Dear Doctor II,” which both appeared in the Annals of Internal Medicine . He draws comics, teaches classes and workshops, and is an assistant professor at Southern Connecticut State University. He earned his Ph.D. in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Ebony Flowers is a cartoonist and ethnographer specializing in qualitative research and evaluation, picture-based methods, curriculum studies, and STEAM education. She began drawing comics while earning her Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Her debut book, Hot Comb (2019), offers a poignant glimpse into black women’s lives and coming-of-age stories. Publishers Weekly calls it “rich with both sorrow and celebration as it champions black womanhood and family ties....” Her work appears in Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival , edited by Diane Noomin. In 2017, she received a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers Award. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speakers Fund and the office of the vice president for academic affairs.