Informal Showing #1 @ 7 pm Informal Showing #2 @ 8:45 pm DRAFTWORKS is a dance department and M.F.A. dance event inaugurated during fall 2005 and spring 2006. It was designed to provide a space for intimate, nontraditional, radical, often-times explicit performance work to be shared with the dance department community and guests. DRAFTWORKS: A Studio Salon was designed to challenge makers and witnesses to consider options for making and presenting work that do not have to subscribe to traditional/conventional forms, genre categorizations and notions of final dances (dance show). M.F.A. dance year residency graduate students, Angelina Annino, Elizabeth Becker, Kelley Holt, Devonn McKenna, and Alice Svetic will share their most recent and vibrant work-in-progress in this informal studio setting.