Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speaker: Brian Dreyfuss-Agents and Managers

Brian Dreyfuss: Agents and Managers Dreyfuss (Featured Artists, president/CEO) got his start at the Paul Kohner Agency in 2000 as a literary film representative. During his tenure, he launched the careers of many talented first-time writers and filmmakers whose films included May (Liongate 2004), Brick (Focus Features 2006), Unknown (The Weinstein Co. 2008), and The Babysitters (Peace Arch Releasing 2008). Since establishing his own agency, he has packaged television shows including Seconds at AMC and Seven Days in May at Epix, and has represented and/or packaged feature films including Under the Same Moon (aka La Misma Luna ) (Fox Searchlight), The Brothers Bloom (Summit), Red (Magnolia Pictures), Seeking Justice (Anchor Bay), and Looper (Sony/Film District).