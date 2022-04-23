April 23, Saturday, Guided Wildflower Walk, sponsored by Fries Tourism, open to the public, no admission charge. Begins at 9:30 a.m. at the New River Side Store & Deli parking lot, 5785 Fries Road. Easy 2 mile out-and-back walk on the New River Trail State Park to see some of the season’s most spectacular wildflowers blooming along dramatic cliffs and the New River. For more information contact Nan Chase, Fries Tourism Director, friesevents@gmail.com or 276-235-9294.