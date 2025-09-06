Jeanine Stewart - AI Meets Human Intelligence: Navigating the Multi-Cognitive Workplace

Date: April 20th

Time: 5:00 PM-6:30 PM

5:00 PM: Networking

5:30 PM-6:30 PM: Speaker/Workshop

Location: Grandin CoLab (Event Space)

Description: As managers and executives integrate AI tools into workplaces with a goal of boosting performance, they’re discovering unexpected challenges where artificial intelligence meets human cognition. This intersection creates new forms of workplace stress and requires fresh approaches to team development. Drawing on neuroscience research and applied psychology, we will consider some practical approaches for supporting leaders and their teams as organizations navigate this dynamic technological transformation.

Speaker Bio: Jeanine Stewart is a neuroscientist, executive coach, and former C-level executive who specializes in the intersection of AI, neuroscience, and leadership. She works with executives at major global organizations to help them master adaptive leadership in environments where human and artificial intelligence must collaborate effectively. Dr. Stewart has developed the NeuroMighty™ framework, which focuses on how human brains work in synchrony with one another and how to build core brain strengths that optimize team performance.

