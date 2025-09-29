Kat Pascal - From Me to We: Connections That Create Impact

Date: September 29th

Time: 5:00 PM-6:30 PM

5:00 PM: Networking

5:30 PM-6:30PM: Speaker/Workshop

Location: Grandin CoLab (CoLaboration Space)

Description: In this presentation Kat explores how an entrepreneurial mindset can strengthen nonprofits by fostering creativity, resourcefulness, and collaboration. She shares personal experiences of turning challenges into opportunities and explores how shifting from individual goals to collective purpose can create lasting community impact.

Speaker Bio: Kat Pascal is a social entrepreneur and community advocate who brings an entrepreneurial mindset to the nonprofit world. As the founder of the Latinas Network, she leverages her experience in small business to build innovative, sustainable strategies that create meaningful impact. Kat is passionate about connecting people, resources, and opportunities to drive collective growth.

FREE to the public. Registration is required. Register for any Leading Together Series Dates

