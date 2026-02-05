Leading Equity, Diversity, and Justice Conference 2026

Hollins’ annual Leading Equity, Diversity, and Justice (EDJ) Conference aims to create an intentional and meaningful space to reflect, learn, and facilitate action toward creating a more equitable and just community. We envision a conference that uplifts participants, while supporting deep learning and engagement related to the central theme of this conference: Breaking Ceilings, Opening Doors: Reimagining Work and Leadership.

This year features a collaboration between the Leading EDJ Committee and Career and Life Design. Our spring C3 conference sessions will run concurrently with Leading EDJ. No classes will be held on Friday, March 13, so please engage and participate!