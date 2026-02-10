Molly Joyce: 2026 Galbraith Guest Artist

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

We are so excited to welcome Molly Joyce to our stage!  Molly is a prolific and versatile composer who uses disability as a creative source.  Her work is minimalist, modern, thoughtful, and ethereal.  She will present a concert of works and speak about her inspirations and her process, with time for questions afterwards.  Please join us!

Info

