Molly Joyce: 2026 Galbraith Guest Artist
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
We are so excited to welcome Molly Joyce to our stage! Molly is a prolific and versatile composer who uses disability as a creative source. Her work is minimalist, modern, thoughtful, and ethereal. She will present a concert of works and speak about her inspirations and her process, with time for questions afterwards. Please join us!
