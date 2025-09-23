Reading Series: drea brown

Reading: Thursday, February 26, 2026 • 7:30 pm • Green Drawing Room, Main Building

drea brown is a Hollins alumna, queer Black feminist poet-scholar whose writing has appeared in journals and anthologies such as Stand Our Ground: Poems for Marissa Alexander and Trayvon Martin, Smithsonian Magazine, Southern Indiana Review, Bellingham Review, and About Place Journal. drea is the author of dear girl: a reckoning, winner of the Gold Line Press 2014 chapbook prize, and co-editor of Teaching Black: The Craft of Teaching on Black Life and Literature (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2021). Their newly released monograph Conjuring the Haint: The Haunting Poetics of Black Women (University Press of Mississippi, 2025), explores the role of haunting in Black women’s literature and lived experiences.

Sponsored by: The Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund