Summer Residential Workshops

Spend an inspirational week at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains on the beautiful campus of Hollins University. Join us in one of our intimate and inspiring manuscript or write now workshops in poetry, fiction, nonfiction, or multigenre. Or our tutorial option, which allows you to work with your faculty mentor in one-on-one sessions that focus solely on your own work.

Our manuscript workshops allow you to share work with colleagues and your faculty mentor in advance. In return you will receive supportive and critical feedback during the week. If you don’t have a manuscript, or you’re looking to start new work, a “write now workshop” is the perfect choice. This allows you to write each day and join fellow writers for both in-class writing exercises and sharing of work written during Tinker Mountain.

Whether taking part in a tutorial, manuscript, or write now workshop, you can participate in craft talks, readings, and social sessions. You’ll have plenty of interaction with faculty, including a one-on-one session with your faculty mentor, and have the opportunity to network with other writers for ideas and support.