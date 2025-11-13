Vanessa Priya Daniel - Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning & How We Can Show Up for Them

Date: March 12th

Time: TBD

Location: Keynote presentation – Talmadge Hall, Hollins University; Book Signing following presentation – Lewis Reading Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, Hollins University

Joint event: Leading EDJ and BLI Leading Together series

Description: In this keynote presentation, Vanessa Priya Daniel, author of Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning (Random House, 2025) will share the superpowers women of color leaders use to create winning strategies that drive meaningful change for all. She will also address how we remove the roadblocks that make leadership treacherous for women of color. Daniel’s presentation draws upon 25+ years of experience as an organizer, founder, and funder of over 100 women of color-led organizations. Additionally, her presentation is informed by over 45 interviews she conducted with many of the best and brightest women of color leaders in U.S. social justice movements and philanthropy, while completing her new book.

Speaker Bio: Vanessa Priya Daniel is an author, organizer, and award-winning leader for racial and gender justice. She has worked in social justice movements for twenty-five years as a labor and community organizer and funder. Her first book is Unrig the Game: What Women of Color Can Teach Everyone About Winning (Random House, 2025). She founded and served for 17 years as executive director of Groundswell Fund, a leading funder of women of color-led grassroots community and electoral organizing. She is a recipient of the Smith College Medal, was featured by The Chronicle of Philanthropy as one of fifteen “Influencers” who are changing the nonprofit world, and was recognized by Inside Philanthropy as one of the “Top 100 Most Powerful Players in Philanthropy.” Daniel has written for The New York Times and other publications.

FREE to the public. Registration is required. Register for any Leading Together Series Dates

