Visiting Artist Lecture: Sophie Treppendahl

Treppendahl is a painter based in Chicago, Illinois. She paints places and objects in her life as forms of portraits of people she loves. She aims for her work to be painterly and lively, playing with lush colors, rich patterns, bright lights, and shadows. Treppendahl is a southern artist from a small town in Louisiana. She spent many years in South Carolina, and then a few years in Richmond, Virginia, before braving the cold mid-west. She has had recent solo shows at Indianapolis Art Center in Indianapolis, Indiana (2019), and Quirk Gallery in Richmond, Virginia (2018). Upcoming shows include a two-person show—Johansson Projects in Oakland, California (2020), and a solo show at Kenise Barnes Fine Art in Larchmont, New York (2020).