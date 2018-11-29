Writers’ Harvest Reading

Hollins faculty writers read from their work to raise money for the hungry.

100% of the proceeds will be donated directly to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Tickets will be available at the door. If you wish to support this worthy project even if you can’t attend, please contact Lisa Radcliff, administrative coordinator (phone: 540-362-6317; email: english@hollins.edu). General admission: $10; students: $5 or a nonperishable food item. Come and hear exciting new work by our Hollins writers and help a very good cause at the same time.

Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.