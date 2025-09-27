× Expand Courtesy of Floyd Center for the Arts

The Floyd Center for the Arts will celebrate three decades of creativity and community with A Night at the Barn fundraiser on Saturday, September 27, from 6–8 PM at its beloved red roof barn.

Founded in 1995 to preserve the Old Jacksonville Barn, the Center began with a bold vision: to bring people together from all walks of life - artists, farmers, business owners, and neighbors - through creativity. What started as a drafty, half-renovated barn has grown into a regional anchor for the arts, welcoming more than 7,600 visitors each year.

“From the beginning, this barn was meant to be a place where all could gather. Thirty years later, that vision continues: the barn doors are open wide, welcoming everyone to create, connect, and celebrate together,” said Keela Dooley Marshall, Executive Director.

As part of its 30th anniversary, the Center is also announcing its renewed mission: “The Floyd Center for the Arts connects people through visual arts, handmade craft, and music - honoring living traditions while embracing innovation.”

From Barn to Beacon

In its early days, the barn had no heat, no paved parking, and no proper lighting; just an abundance of heart. Community events like the first Winterfest artisan fair helped spark a movement that grew into one of Southwest Virginia’s most recognized cultural destinations.

Today, the Floyd Center for the Arts offers:

200+ classes each year in everything from pottery to digital design

18 exhibitions annually across three galleries

Scholarships for youth and adult learners

Free admission for students to exhibitions and concerts

In just the past two years, the Center has launched five new studios, including the Fiber Studio, Loom Barn, Stained Glass Studio, Digital Art & Craft Lab, and the upcoming Metalsmithing Studio, removing barriers by giving artists affordable access to professional tools and instruction.

The Center is also home to the award-winning Floyd Living Traditions Festival, launched in 2023, which celebrates Floyd County’s music and craft heritage and draws nearly 2,000 attendees each year.

A Night at the Barn: Celebration Details

Guests at the 30th Anniversary Celebration will enjoy:

Heavy hors d’oeuvres by Chef Mickey G of Maples Restaurant

A signature cocktail

Live music by South 40

Photo booth by Hearts Media

Silent auction featuring regional art

A visual journey through 30 years of history

Tickets: $80 individual / $150 couple. Seating is limited, and reservations are encouraged.

Purchase your tickets today: https://www.floydartcenter.org/event-details/a-night-at-the-barn-30th-birthday-celebration

All proceeds from A Night at the Barn benefit the Floyd Center for the Arts, helping sustain classes, scholarships, exhibitions, and community programs for years to come.

Special thanks to Hearts Media, generous sponsor of this milestone event.