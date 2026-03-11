AABOA Business Expo

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

We're excited to welcome the 2026 AABOA Business Expo to the Berglund Center this May!

Join us for a high-energy day of networking, cultural celebration, and business excellence — all powered by the Asian American Business Owners Association (@aaboava).

From entrepreneurs to community leaders, this event spotlights the power and innovation of Asian American small businesses.

Click here to register for this free event.

Business & Career
540-354-4959
