Harvested in the roaming hills of the lower piedmont mountains, Adeem the Artist reimagines the soundscape of the greater American South. In short bursts of literary folk songs that draw inspiration from a full library of greater Roots sounds, Adeem traverses the complexities of political, racial violence and disparate realities with humor and elasticity.

Frenetic & electrifying; their live performances nest in the intersection of stand-up comedy, social commentary, and well-seasoned country songs that follow the likes of Tyler Childers in expanding the genre. Their thematic albums and confounding one-person-show invite audiences to lead with curiosity, disarm their expectations, and warm up to the dialogue.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission Standing - FREE

