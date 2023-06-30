Alyson Shotz: A Moment in Time

Newly reinstalled in the Museum’s City of Roanoke Atrium, A Moment in Time is a monumental yet delicate work inspiring meditative looking and metaphorical pondering.

Created by Brooklyn artist Alyson Shotz in 2005 and loaned to the Taubman by Virginia collectors George and Harmon Logan, the work consists of numerous clear glass beads suspended on long threads of monofilament hanging from a painted steel grid support.

Resembling a steady yet gentle rain shower fixed in time, A Moment in Time transforms subtly in evolving light, thereby evoking distant stars in space or floating holographic planes. The piece might even be said to suggest a measured pause within music, with its beads the notes marked on a staff and its strings those of an unplucked harp.

A Moment in Time is installed adjacent to Shotz’s work Experiment in Gravity, complementing one another with their ethereal and luminescent qualities.