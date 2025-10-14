× Expand Michael Slobodian

"Visually stunning and emotionally profound." — PBS

Well-known around the world for pushing the physical and emotional boundaries of contemporary dance, Vancouver-based Ballet BC creates dance at its most essential: visceral, powerful, thought-provoking, and transformative.

Led by Artistic Director Medhi Walerski, the company presents meticulous performances filled with gorgeous flows of movement and liquid transitions.

Ballet BC’s program features three works, including its innovatively hypnotic BOLERO X. Set to Ravel’s masterpiece, Boléro, one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of classical music ever, 20 dancers take the stage in this pure celebration of the power of dance.

Pieces of Tomorrow

Medhi Walerski

The creation of Pieces of Tomorrow began with the concept of legacy. Drawing inspiration from Lyle XOX's sculptures made from found materials, the choreography explores themes of destruction, creation, and reconstruction. Just as Lyle transforms materials, the focus in on repurposing movement elements to breathe new life into them. Johan Ullen’s recomposed Bach violin sonatas deepened this exploration with a profound layer. The recycling of musical material echoes the approach, enriching the work with a sense of continuity and growth. Loss, transformation, and rebirth. The cyclical nature of artistic expression, and life.

Silent Tides

Medhi Walerski

Silent Tides is an intimate work for two dancers that reflects our relationship to one another and to ourselves — the infinite gates where our bodies receive nourishment and otherness, vibration and energy. Touch, time, eternity, love, death, infinity, low tides, high tides.

BOLERO X

Shahar Binyamini

Set to Ravel’s 1928 masterpiece, Boléro, Ballet BC’s full company (20 dancers) takes the stage for Shahar Binyamini’s BOLERO X. The creation explores themes of unison and repetition, while still allowing for individuality and stand-out solo and duet performances. The choreography echoes the gradual rise of the music, with a mesmerizing crescendo and powerful group formations.

About the Company

Founded in 1986 by David Y.H. Lui, Jean Orr, and Sheila Begg, Ballet BC is Canada's leading contemporary dance company, performing at venues throughout British Columbia and on the world's best stages. Ballet BC dancers are a group of open-minded and curious artists, each unique for their exceptional artistry while sharing an intuitive passion for movement.

Deeply committed to new creation, in addition to presenting masterworks from today’s most sought-after voices in dance, Ballet BC’s diverse repertoire includes works by choreographers such as Crystal Pite, Johan Inger, Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, Medhi Walerski, Out Innerspace, Imre and Marne van Opstal, Roy Assaf, and Micaela Taylor. The company offers a variety of professional development and educational opportunities in the community, aiming to bring the power of dance to the widest audience possible.

This is Ballet BC's first performance at the center.

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

This performance will last approximately 95 minutes with two 20-minute intermissions.

Costumes include sheer tops that may reveal partial nudity.

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.

Category A - $65 | Category B - $45 | Category C - $25 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

15%-25% subscription discounts available

Individual tickets on sale Thursday, July 31, 10 AM

Click here to purchase tickets.