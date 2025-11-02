Barter Players' Alice in Wonderland

× Expand Courtesy Barter Theatre

Join Barter Theatre for a whimsical journey down the rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland, adapted by Catherine Bush. When young Alice follows the White Rabbit, she enters a fantastical world filled with curious characters like the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, and Queen of Hearts. This imaginative one-act play celebrates the power of storytelling and creativity, making it an enchanting experience for audiences of all ages. With vibrant performances and captivating visuals, Alice in Wonderland promises an unforgettable adventure that brings Lewis Carroll's classic tale to life.

TICKETS

Bronze - $31

Silver - $41

Gold - $46

Platinum - $51

Premium Loge - $61

Children's Tickets - $10 (Must call Box Office at 540.345.2550 to purchase tickets for children ages 12 and under.)

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket

GET TICKETS