Blippi is coming to Salem, Virginia, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in the all-new Be Like Blippi Tour!

Get ready to see the world more curiously as you move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi! Join Blippi and Meekah, LIVE on stage in a high-energy live show packed with music, laughter, and surprises, featuring fan-favorites like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” This brand-new interactive adventure invites families to put on your orange glasses and unlock the spark of curiosity inside us all — showing that everyone can Be Like Blippi!

TICKETS: $27 | $37 | $47 | $57 | $67 | $77

Preferred Parking: $10

Kiddos 1 yr & up must have a ticket.

