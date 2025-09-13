× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Beginnings - A Celebration of the Music of Chicago brings the magic of a live Chicago performance to life and exceptionally recreates their enormous songbook of contemporary hits.

The music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago spans more than five decades and includes five #1 albums and over 20 top ten hits. The band transports the listener back to a time of big arena concerts with all the sound, excitement, and emotion generated from Chicago's extensive catalog of gold and platinum recordings.

Beginnings has one of the most entertaining live performances you can see today. Expect a family-friendly entertainment event that is pleasing to music lovers of all ages!

Doors open - 7:00 p.m.| Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $86 | Regular Reserved - $55 | VIP Tables - Sold out

