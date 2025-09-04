Belle and Beast’s Enchanted Christmas at Historic Mountain View Mansion

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Parks and Recreation

Step into a magical holiday evening as Belle and Beast open the doors of Mountain View Mansion for an unforgettable Christmas Ball!

Guests of all ages are invited to don their finest holiday attire to enjoy:

A self-guided exploration of the mansion’s beautifully decorated first and second floors

A rare opportunity to experience the mansion at night, aglow with Christmas trees and twinkling lights

An enchanting ballroom dance with Belle, Beast, and their surprise royal friends

Delicious light finger foods

And much more enchanting holiday fun!

This one-of-a-kind holiday experience is perfect for the whole family—where fairy tale magic meets Christmas wonder.

Limited spots available. Registration opens October 18, 2025. Click here to reserve your place at the ball!

Parking will be at the mansion as well as along the surrounding streets.