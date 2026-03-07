Ben Folds and a Piano

× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Ben Folds is an Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter who has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a holiday album, and numerous collaborative records.

He currently tours as a pop artist, while also performing for over two decades with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras.

Folds, who served for eight years as the first ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, stepped down from his post when Donald Trump announced his takeover of the Center. On October 25 and 26, 2024, just days before the US presidential election, Folds recorded two sold out performances with the NSO which he released as a live album in July which debuted at the top of the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

A New York Times Best Selling author, Ben also creates new music for film, tv and theatre, with original new music he composed to be featured in an animated Peanuts special airing this summer on Apple TV.

In 2022, he launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina entitled “Keys For Kids,” which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that offer free or affordable piano lessons to school-age children from economically disadvantaged households. For the past 15 years he has been an outspoken advocate for arts funding, music education and music therapy in the U.S. as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

Doors open: 7:00 p.m. | Show starts: 8:00 p.m.

