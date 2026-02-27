Best in Show | Art Fundraiser

× Expand AccessU and Julie Rickmond Roanoke Valley SPCA Best in Show. Presented by Altizer Law. An exhibit of animal art by local artists to benefit the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Best in Show is an art show to benefit the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Because artists have always been at the forefront of our culture in expressing society's concerns and giving a voice to the most helpless among us, we can think of no better partners in our community to help raise funds for the needy pets in our community.

Held for one night only - Thursday, March 12, 2026. We'll kick off the show with our VIP preview from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The show and sale will begin at 6:00 pm and last until 8:00 pm at Charter Hall, located on the 3rd floor of the Market Building. This art show, sale, and fundraiser for the Roanoke Valley SPCA will feature almost 300 local artists original artwork - paintings, sculpture, pastels, and photography - depicting animals, to make Best in Show one of the most anticipated events in Roanoke.

VIP Preview tickets can be purchased in advance for $25. VIP Preview tickets provide early viewing entry to the show as well as expanded reception and drinks, including one drink ticket for 21+ attendees at the bar. VIP Preview tickets will not be sold at the door.

Advanced Admission Reception and Show tickets are $15.00, school aged children are $10.00 and children under 5 are free. Tickets sold at the door will be $20 for adults and $15 for youth. Artists get free entry to the Show & Sale beginning at 6:00pm.

All artwork will be for sale, with at least 50% of the purchase price donated to the Roanoke Valley SPCA by the artists. In addition to traditional artwork, a variety of art medium such as sculptures and other designs will be displayed. All pieces will also be available for viewing and purchase via this website. Viewing will begin approximately one week before the opening reception and sales will go live at 6pm on March 12th.

Best in Show is a juried art show.