× Expand Patrick McNeil Beyond Entertainment: When theatre makes you think - Flyer for Beyond Entertainment Bear Theatre presents Beyond Entertainment: When Theatre Makes You Think

Three plays performed as stage readings February 6-8, features an audience talk back afterwards, with complimentary desert and coffee. A fundraiser as well for the Bear Theatre ($25 tickets, $50 for all three shows), located inside Community High School in downtown Roanoke. The Nether on Friday is for mature audiences. An Enemy of the People on Saturday, The Children's Hour in a matinee on Sunday Feb. 8. See beartheatre.com for more information.