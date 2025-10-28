Big Lick Comic Con

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Big Lick Comic Con returns to Roanoke this February with two full days of comics, cosplay, celebrities, and pop culture fun! Fans of all ages can enjoy celebrity guest appearances, panels, artists, vendors, gaming, and more. Whether you’re a lifelong collector or just discovering your fandom, Big Lick Comic Con is the ultimate celebration of creativity and community.

