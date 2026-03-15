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Hailing from the North Carolina countryside, or “The Middle of Nowhere,” as it’s proudly dubbed on their debut album, the 6-headed musical monster known as 'Big Something' has steadily become one of the most unique and exciting rock bands to emerge from the Southeast.

Huge rhythms paired with soaring guitars, E.W.I (electronic wind instrument), synths, horns and soulful vocals rise to the top of their signature sound taking listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. With a diverse and growing catalog of timeless songs that tell stories, and a high energy live show fusing improvisational alternative rock with funk, reggae, jazz, electronica, heavy metal and more – there's not another band quite like Big Something.

After over a decade of touring together with 7 full-length studio albums produced by Grammy-nominee John Custer, Big Something have progressively evolved their catalog with each subsequent release. From their debut album Stories from the Middle of Nowhere in 2010, through fan favorites a la the self-titled Big Something [2013], Truth Serum [2014], Tumbleweed [2017], The Otherside [2018], and Escape [2020], they have constantly pushed the boundaries of their sound.

Among many highlights, “Song For Us” and “Love Generator” have accumulated millions of Spotify streams, while their performances at Sweetwater 420 Fest, Lock’n, Electric Forest, Peach Music Festival, Summer Camp, High Sierra and 10 years of their own festival, The Big What? have further solidified their place as luminaries of progressive improvisational rock and a grassroots phenomenon in the live music community.

FRIDAY SUPPORT

Combining Funk, Groove, Prog, Psychedelic rock, metal, country, and everything in between, Fungkshui is recognized as a Jam Band from the shore town of Asbury Park, NJ.

SATURDAY SUPPORT

Bringing the soul from Greensboro, North Carolina, Ranford Almond is a young singer/songwriter and troubadour that has begun to make his mark across the Southeast. Raspy fresh vocals meet the Appalachian strings of Ranford’s guitar, reminiscent of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt with his own unique stamp. Furthermore, his talent extends far beyond composition and acoustic picking, as he is a warrior on the electric as well. Ranford plays as a solo artist and leads a full band.

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