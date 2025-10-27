Blair Kelley: “Finding the Black Working Class: Black Folk and the Power of Place”

× Expand Abigail Middleton Flyer for Blair Kelley lecture

Blair Kelley is an award-winning author, historian, and scholar of the African American experience. A dedicated public historian, Kelley works to amplify the histories of Black people, chronicling the everyday impact of their activism. She is the President and Director of the National Humanities Center, the first Black woman to serve in that role in the center's forty-eight year history.

The lecture will be held from 2-3pm in Newman Library classroom 207A. Join us following the lecture from 3-4pm for a free reception of light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

This event is free and open to all. Registration is encouraged but not required. To register, visit this link: https://forms.office.com/r/4ZqEWTgK1v.

This event is part of Virginia Tech Humanities Week, sponsored by the Center for Humanities and the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. To learn more about Humanities Week and see a full schedule of programming, visit https://liberalarts.vt.edu/humanities-week.html.