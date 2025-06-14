× Expand Devils Backbone Brewing Company Blue Ridge Outdoors 30th Anniversary Event at Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows

We're partnering with Blue Ridge Outdoors to celebrate their 30th anniversary! Join us on June 14th & 15th at Devils Backbone's Basecamp Brewpub and Meadows located in Roseland, Virginia for live music by Suggesting Rhythm, Isaac Hadden, Mackenzie Roark & The Hotpants, and Hash, on-site camping, craft vendors, Ultimate Air Dog Dock Diving, outdoor exhibitions, and more! Bring the whole family and see for yourself why Devils Backbone was voted Best Campground by Blue Ridge Outdoors readers.​

​

ALL AGES. DOG FRIENDLY. $30 ADVANCED PRICE, $40 AT DOOR. KIDS UNDER 12 GET IN FREE.​