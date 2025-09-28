× Expand Evan Friss The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore

Join the Frontier Culture Museum and Dr. Evan Friss on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 2:00 PM for a lecture on his bestselling book, The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore.

How have bookstores shaped American life and culture? What makes the bookstore a unique institution? Why do we still need them? Join us for a talk and a discussion about the history (and future) of the American bookstore.

This lecture is free to attend, and copies of the book will be for sale at the lecture!

About the Lecturer:

Evan Friss is a professor of history at James Madison University. His latest book, The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore, is a New York Times bestseller, one of Time magazine’s “100 Must-Read Books of 2024,” and the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award.