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New York City Hammond organist/pianist, Brian Charette, has established himself as a leading voice in modern jazz. Charette is a Hammond U.S.A, Hammond Europe, I.K. Multimedia, and Casio endorsed, Cellar Live recording artist. Brian is currently #2 on the 2024 Downbeat Critic’s Poll for organ and #6 for keyboards. Brian was also the winner of the 2014 Downbeat Critics’ Poll “Rising Star: Organ” award and 2015 Hot House Magazine's “Fan's Decision Jazz Award for Best Organist”. Charette’s new Cellar Live release, Jackpot, was recorded at Rudy Van Gelder’s hallowed studio featuring Bill Stewart on drums. The album received 4 stars from Downbeat and was on the Jazzweek radio chart for months, peaking at #9 for 6 weeks. Charette is also a prolific composer of large ensemble music, penning and performing compositions with The Jazz Dock Orchestra in Prague and The Modern Art Orchestra in Budapest.

Tickets: General Admission - $41

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