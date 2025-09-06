Brief Encounters: Film Screening + Discussion with Artist Gregory Crewdson

× Expand TMA Marketing Film set of house

An acclaimed photographer with the eye of a filmmaker, Gregory Crewdson has created some of the most gorgeously haunting pictures in the history of the medium.

His meticulously composed, large-scale images are stunning narratives of small-town American life—moviescapes crystallized into a single frame. While the photographs are staged with crews that rival many feature film productions, Crewdson takes inspiration as much from his own dreams and fantasies as the worlds of Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, Edward Hopper and Diane Arbus.

Crewdson’s imagery has also infiltrated the pop culture landscape—including his inimitable Six Feet Under ads and Yo La Tengo album art.

Shot over a decade with unprecedented access, Gregory Crewdson: Brief Encounters beautifully bares the artist’s process—and it’s as mesmerizing and riveting as the images themselves.

Join us as we screen this special film, then host a Q+A with Crewdson afterwards.

This event is free and welcoming to all.

Registration is highly encouraged to reserve your seat.

Gregory Crewdson: Brief Encounters is a Ben Shapiro film, with support from IFP, in co-production with AVRO Television/The Netherlands and in association with SVT/Sweden (Commissioning Editor for AVRO: Marijke Huijbregts).